Nathan and John Pilatzke lead young dancers from the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre and Emerald Isle Step Dancers in a master class on Tuesday evening, in advance of a 7 p.m. Wednesday show the Pilatzke brothers and the rest of the Stepcrew dance troupe will perform at the F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Members of the Stepcrew dance troupe, who specialize in Irish step dancing, tap dancing, and the Ottawa Valley dancing that is a combination of the first two varieties, will perform at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13.

In advance of their performance, Nathan and John Pilatzke visited the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday evening to share their art with the young students there, as well as members of the Emerald Isle Step Dancers.

Tickets to the show at the Kirby, which is part of a Signature Series presented by Geisinger, are $10 each.