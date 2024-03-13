🔊 Listen to this

The Advisory Board of Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre recently presented Dr. Dave Shemo, outgoing advisory board president, with a plaque of appreciation for his 15 years of service as President of the Advisory Board.

Dr. Shemo was also presented with a miniature statue of Saint Vincent de Paul and a gift card to Freidman Hospitality restaurants. Following his tenure as Advisory Board President, Dr. Shemo will remain a member of the Advisory Board.

St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen is a program of Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton. For more information about the kitchen, call (570) 829-7796 or visit www.facebook.com/stvincentkitchen