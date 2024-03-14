🔊 Listen to this

Grasshopper Lawns recently celebrated its 60th-year anniversary at Mia Via in Luzerne PA. Shown are Michael Kravitsky IV accepting his Company Dedication Award from his son, Michael Kravitsky V, who is now the acting president. Employees and friends joined in honoring four generations and 60 Years of business. The Kravitskys remember Michael Kravitsky II and Michael Kravitsky III who started the KP Aluminum business and brought lawncare to the family through Lawn-O-Mat franchises that Michael IV and Michael V have grown into today’s Grasshopper Lawns.