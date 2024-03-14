Musical opens tonight at Little Theatre

At the heart of the musical “The Secret Garden” is 10-year-old Mary Lennox, whose world has turned upside down.

“One night she went to sleep,” said Brielle Fisher, 12, of Wilkes-Barre, who portrays Mary in the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre production that opens tonight. March 15 “When she woke up her parents were dead.”

This tragedy takes place in India and the young orphan, understandably traumatized, will be taken to faraway England to live with relatives she doesn’t know.

“He’s a hunchback who’s suffered his whole life,” said Mike Corcoran, a classically trained singer from Jim Thorpe, who has the role of Mary’s Uncle Archibald. “He has an inferiority complex. He’s morose.”

Worst of all for Uncle Archibald, he’s still grieving, years after the death of his wife, Lily. And his manipulative brother has convinced him to have little contact with his son, Colin.

“His brother has convinced him that Colin is ill and it’s best not to interact with him,” Corcoran said. “The only time he sees his son is when he’s asleep.”

Colin doesn’t get out much, although as 13-year-old Leo Seamans, who has that role, points out, “he’s been to the beaches and the seaside.” Still, he’s been treated as an invalid so much he believes he is one.

“It’s pretty sad,” Fisher said.

“Really, the three of us (are hurting),” Corcoran said.

Into this world of three well-to-do yet very sad people come humbler folk — a young chambermaid, her friendly brother, the mature caretaker — who all seem to know the healing power of nature and earth and fresh air.

Oh, and one other character knows about the good a garden can do.

“Lily is the ghost who leads (Mary) to the garden,” said director Jessica Woolnough, adding the show is filled with “Dreamers, who are not just ghosts but also memories.”

“Throughout most of the show, the garden is dormant, reflecting Mary’s emotional state,” the director said.

Ah, but the characters who venture into the garden will find it restores them, just as flowers eventually bud.

While the play seems fitting for spring, it also seems appropriate for Women’s History Month, because the musical is based on a 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Script and lyrics are by Marsha Norman, with music by Lucy Simon.

Add to those women Jessica Woolnough as director and Polina Montag as music director, and the final product is brimming with female creativity and leadership.

Although Burnett’s original book is classified as children’s literature, director Woolnough said the story, which she enjoyed watching as a 1993 movie starring Maggie Smith, tends to become more poignant for adults who have lived through loss. “My father unexpectedly passed in 2021,” she said, “and now it means so much more to me.”

Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Little Theatre, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.