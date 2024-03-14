Show times are 7 p.m. March 15-16

SCRANTON — “I do feel like I’m in danger,” 15-year-old Chris Pehanich said. “There’s always a lingering fear.”

“Personally, I’m always in a state of anxiety when I’m at school,” said 17-year-old Kelis Perkins.

“It’s kind of horrifying to say but it’s crazy not to be scared,” 19-year-old Josephine Krokus said, remembering she used to worry about violence as a student at Scranton High School “especially at assemblies or pep rallies or when big groups were in the auditorium.”

Now, a year out of school Krokus still worries about violence, especially in crowded places such as “a concert, or even when I’m in church.”

The three local young people, along with 20-year-old Michael Hegedus, make up the cast of “Soda Pop Can: An American High School Story,” an original one-hour play, written by Rudy Caporaso of REV Theatre Co.

The play will be presented at 7 p.m. March 15 and March 16 in the Space at Olive, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, made possible by the Sondra G. and Morey Myers Charitable Gift Fund and a Lackawanna Arts & Culture Community Project Grant.

The characters in the play — whether shooter or victim or psychologist — are composites of real people, and sadly ,the topics of gun violence and violence in general are all too real.

When the cast mates, all of whom previously attended or currently attend Lackawanna County high schools, told a reporter about their fears, for example, they were speaking not as their characters but as themselves.

As a youth growing up more than a generation ago in upstate New York, Caporaso visited his grandmother in Scranton summer after summer — and always felt safe. Sadly, he noted, it’s now a different world.

“I don’t pretend to have the answers,” Caporaso said. “But we’ve scheduled post-performance conversations. We’re going to have discussions with the audience and panelists we’ve invited,” including Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, Patrick Laffey from the Scranton School District and representatives of the group Moms Demand Action.

“We hope to spark intelligent conversation,” he said. “We’re hoping we can raise consciousness.”

In the play Michael Hegedus has the role of Holden, the shooter. “It’s hard to pinpoint one reason why he does what he does … no person who’s in the right state of mind does what he does,” the actor said. Still, “there are parts of him that are somewhat relatable. There’s a section where I’m lying on the ground writing in a journal, speaking these thoughts of loneliness, about never experiencing love.”

“Five, six years ago, as a young teenager,” Hegeus said, “I might have said some of the things he said. But I never would have done what he did.”

“I think better access to mental health care would help out a lot,” Perkins said. “Having a place to go to talk about your feelings would help.”

While Caporaso hopes the play will spark dialogue, he wishes it didn’t feel so timely. “I wish this play was obsolete,” he said.