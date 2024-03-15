🔊 Listen to this

So, there I was – a sick child, but thrilled that a miraculous medicine would soon arrive.

And arrive it did when mom brought it into the room. Within seconds I was guzzling down a bottle of 7 Up through a straw.

What disease could a soft drink possibly cure?

Well, according to the family folk wisdom of the time (mid-20th century) a good stiff belt of 7 Up right from the green ice-cold bottle relieved just about anything short of a broken leg or bubonic plague.

March through April, as tantalizing warmth and cold wetness alternate with dizzying speed, was once a time when agues and fevers swept the land – but mainly for the young.

I don’t recall my father ever taking a sick day, despite his job as a laundry delivery man whose territory included Stroudsburg and the Poconos in weather that would unsettle a Sherpa. If my mother ever got sick, that illness was a secret rivaling the Manhattan Project. Not a meal was missed.

No, sickness was something that children got. The routine was well established. Some sort of parental ESP brought the placing of a palm to your forehead followed by the incantation “I think you have a fever.”

When you saw dad putting on his coat for the trek down to the store, your fate for the near future was settled. The immediate prescription, though, was for bed rest and a tabletop radio so that at least you didn’t have to miss “The Lone Ranger.”

7 Up, online sources say, came on the market in 1929 and soon became a strong seller. With its citrus tang and extreme bubbliness, it was a welcome addition to the standard lineup of colas, root beers and fruit flavors of the time.

But, apart from its crystal-clear appearance suggesting purity and its bubbly tang, I have no idea how it gained ascendancy as a curative by 1950 or so.

Then again, probably other elements of our medical landscape of that era would puzzle us today if we stopped to think about them.

People of our time – whether adult or child – are not so accustomed to having someone stick a thermometer into your mouth, leave it there for a minute, and then pull it out and say “you have a temperature,” meaning that it was time for the bedroom and the 7 Up.

I never saw the inside of a hospital or medical clinic until middle age, and that was for a cut finger. More advanced medical care in those days meant a visit to the family doctor, who practiced out of his home and sat behind a desk in what seemed to be a book-lined study.

“Let’s take a look,” spoken to the attending parent, meant sticking a tongue depressor into your mouth, nodding a bit and then writing something on the prescription slip mom or dad would take to the pharmacy.

Admittedly, not all medical situations were quite that routine. I had the usual vaccinations, but everyone knew a family that had been visited by measles or mumps. In some areas, lurking in the background was the reality of polio.

Probably the most common diagnosis was a range of flu-like feelings at change of season collectively known as “the grip,” a scary term I never understood and haven’t heard of in decades. But if it got me out of a couple of days of school, I wasn’t going to question it.

Besides – “The Lone Ranger” and a soda – what could be better?

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history and genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected].

