“Everyone wants to hold the baby, but who will hold the mother?”

This question, originally asked by Jabina Coleman, IBCLC, a Lactation Consultant and Social Worker practicing in Philadelphia, has been the driving force behind the recent growth at Maternal and Family Health Services (MFHS). Without healthy mothers, we can’t have healthy children and families across our community. For over 50 years, MFHS has held the most vulnerable mothers in our community, and given them the care they need so their families can thrive.

MFHS is a nonprofit, safety-net provider of women’s health care, nutrition services, comprehensive and confidential family planning, and perinatal care. They serve over 90,000 individuals annually across 17 counties in Eastern Pennsylvania and are the largest WIC provider in the Commonwealth.

In May of 2023, MFHS raised the standard of care when they opened the new Circle of Care maternity medical home in Lackawanna County. Located in a high-need area of Scranton, this new location allowed them to expand their capacity to deliver programs in an innovative and inclusive maternity medical home model of care. This new maternity medical home model, the first in Pennsylvania, is designed to remove barriers, including fear and stigma, as well as language, transportation, and financial barriers to ensure patients receive regular health care.

At MFHS, they continue to look for unmet community needs and find ways to deliver that care. The opening of Circle of Care saw the addition of ultrasounds and a lab onsite, along with the addition of dental care. Good oral care can be a key part of a healthy pregnancy, and when MFHS saw many of their clients were struggling to get that care, they worked to remove that barrier by adding dental care to their portfolio of services.

This year will see even more change and growth for Maternal and Family Health Services, as they plan to replicate the maternity medical home model of care across Pennsylvania. They are currently planning a similar expansion of services in Monroe County, bringing much-needed health care to families in need.

If you’d like to learn more about MFHS and their services and to see if you qualify, visit MFHS.org.

