I’m wishing the luck of the Irish to you and yours this holiday weekend.

Typically my favorite day of the year, St. Patrick’s Day is one of those great holidays where you don’t have to shell out a ton of cash or do anything special.

Wear some green, think of how lucky you are and be happy. It’s really that simple.

That’s the thought I had two weeks ago at the Downtown Pittston St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Despite the rain, people came out in droves to support the participating businesses and revel in the good-natured fun a parade brings to town.

I appreciated all of the efforts from organizers, participants and area businesses, especially the man and woman on stilts who stayed remarkably steady as they marched in less-than-favorable conditions.

I felt lucky to live in an area so loyal, so supportive and so involved.

I admit on my way there I was nervous it wouldn’t be crowded and the parade would be dismal, but it wasn’t. It exceeded all of my expectations.

While I wasn’t at either, I’m told the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre celebrations the following weekend were equally exceptional.

What is it about St. Patrick’s Day that brings people together?

Sure, there’s the beer and party aspect of it all, but to me it’s the celebration of the Irish who are well-represented in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

My grandparents often told the stories of their relatives coming over on boats in the early 1900s, so I always believed it was my duty to honor them on the special day.

I realize how difficult it must have been to leave their homeland and come to a new country in search of better lives.

Those sacrifices led to the opportunities we all have today in America, so I always thought of it as my small way to pay respect to those who came before me.

Plus, it’s always fun to get into the spirit and hear bagpipers perform their magic.

No matter what you do today, wear some green and enjoy the moment.

It’s only one day a year, even though in our area it’s extended into a few weeks of fun.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].