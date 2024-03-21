🔊 Listen to this

Times Leader test cook Mary Therese Biebel cuts dough with the volunteers at St. John the Baptist Church in Larksville. A few moments later, she put on an apron, which was a good move.

“You can’t go wrong with a pierogie,” reporter and Times Leader taste tester Kevin Carroll said after happily tasting a particularly plump and savory specimen from St. John the Baptist Church in Larksville.

“They are superb,” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said.

“They are very generously stuffed,” news editor Liz Baumeister said, admitting she’s never tried to make these similar little pillows of goodness herself. “I’ve never been that brave,” she said. “I usually end up with Mrs. T’s, but these are better.”

Well, I certainly can’t take credit for the delicious pierogies the Times Leader taste testers recently sampled. The credit goes to an army of volunteers, up to 50 people at a time, who made 2,194 dozen, or 26,328 pierogies, during the past seven weeks of a Lenten fund-raiser for the church.

But like a little kid excited about her tiny contribution to a large project, I can truthfully say “I helped.”

When I visited the church hall on a recent Monday, I could see the volunteers working like the proverbial well-oiled machine — from rolling dough, cutting dough, and pinching the dough around balls of potato filling to quality-control checking, cooking the pierogies, cooling them near a set of fans, and packing them.

Ray Motyka, who “learned (his) way around a kitchen in the Army,” took me under his wing, and loaned me a round dough cutter to cut circles out of the large pieces of dough that Joe Husty was pulling from a mechanical dough roller. I spent about half an hour cutting away.

The work was lively and fun and the entire hall seemed to be full of energy and goodwill. I could see why so many people wanted to be part of it. Several of the people I interviewed, in fact, actually belong to other churches but came to St. John the Baptist to pitch in with their friends.

The pierogie volunteers will take a break now, but will be back in pierogie-pinching form as St. John’s annual bazaar approaches in the summer. Volunteer Rose Feddock said that will be the public’s next opportunity to purchase some of St. John’s pierogies.

Before I took a few samples to the newsroom, I sauteed them in a pan with onions and butter, because that’s the way I personally like pierogies, even though my husband and fellow test cook Mark, who occasionally makes pierogies himself following his old family recipe, just adds melted butter when he serves them.

Not everyone wanted the onions, but newsroom taste testers Liz Baumeister and Bill O’Boyle really appreciated that addition.

“The onions make it,” Liz said.

“I’d like more onions and butter,” Bill said.