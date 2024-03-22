🔊 Listen to this

Ava Brezovsky of Dallas, a member of the Troop 241 Cub Scouts, recently received the God and Me medallion on Boy Scout Sunday, observed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Dallas. Eight-year-old Ava is a member of the Cub Scouts Bear Group. She worked with St. Paul’s Rev. Charles H. Grube over the summer of 2023 to complete the requirements for the medallion. Seen following the medallion presentation are, from left: Don Kretchmer, grandfather; the Rev. Charles H. Grube, St. Paul’s pastor; Ava Brezovsky, and Amanda Brezovsky, mother.