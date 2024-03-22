Distinguished Citizen Awards will be presented

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Council of the Boy Scouts of America will present its Distinguished Citizen Awards to the Honorable Thomas F. Burke Jr., a retired Pennsylvania State Judge, and John Basalyga, president and CEO of The Basalyga Group, for outstanding community service at its 41st annual Friends of Scouting dinner on Wednesday, April 24.

Held at Mohegan Pennsylvania, the Friends of Scouting dinner will feature a keynote address from Commander Guy Snodgrass, retired Navy “Top Gun” pilot and chief speechwriter for former Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

The dinner will be co-chaired by Andrew Kudasik, Vice-President and Commercial Relations Manager with PNC Bank, and Peter F. Adonizio, Jr. Esq., an attorney with Stevens and Lee, PC. Both serve as volunteer members of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Council, BSA.

Proceeds from the dinner will support the delivery of Scouting programs to nearly 2,000 youth in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. The Northeastern Pennsylvania Councill also operates Goose Pond Scout Reservation in Wayne County and Camp Acahela in Wayne County.

Tickets for the dinner are available from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Council. Adults interested in attending the dinner may contact the Northeastern Pennsylvania Council at 570-207-1227. They may also order tickets online at nepabsa.org/FOSDinner