Please join us to celebrate 30 years of giving at the Luzerne Foundation where we will honor our friends and neighbors who have given of themselves to better our community in the past year!
Business Partner Champion – Community Bank, N.A.
40 Below Innovator Champion – Tim Lambert, McCarthy Tires
Nonprofit Champion – Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA
Volunteer Champion – Stacey Kile, Geisinger
Advocate Champion -Jarrett Ferentino, Esq., Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office
Board of Director’s Champion – Pasco L. Schiavo, Esq. (Posthumously) and Linda Schiavo Tickets To The Event Are Still Available At www.luzfdn.org
Because of you and for you, we are… Here for good. ™