I’m always stopping at different places.

If you know me, you know that if someone mentions a new place, I’m usually fast to try it out. I love seeing what’s new and exciting locally and beyond.

A few weeks ago when Oscar suggested El Boulevard Latin Cuisine & Bar for dinner, I was intrigued and couldn’t believe I hadn’t heard of Wilkes-Barre’s hottest new Latin American restaurant.

“What am I missing,” I asked. “And how could I have missed it?”

Turns out this new restaurant on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, where the former Chicken Coop and Big Ugly’s once lived, has been open under a year and is already generating a buzz with its authentic Dominican, Peruvian and Mexican food options (and the chefs are serious about their craft). Don’t worry, there are burgers, wings and salads, too.

It’s a modern, swanky-style bar and restaurant with purple hues and lighting throughout, a flower wall and signs that say “you deserve to be happy.”

Let me in! I LOVE that energy and the good vibes.

So far, we’ve been there twice.

Oscar felt right at home with the Latin music (he didn’t break out in dance there yet, however), and I got into the spirit shortly upon arrival. Quick side note: We’re told Friday night karaoke is quite popular, so we plan to visit on a Friday soon.

But, back to our most recent visits.

Both times I had Mexican: tacos, chicken fajitas and queso fondue with steak.

Oscar actually went with a Peruvian dish: Tallarin Verde, which is a basil and spinach spaghetti topped with steak or chicken.

We both loved every bite, and I’m happy to report all items passed our taste tests as fresh, authentic and just right.

Shoutout to our friend Lee, a foodie, who told us about this gem.

If you visit El Boulevard Latin Cuisine & Bar on Facebook, you’ll see photos of the food, as well as entertainment, such as paint & sip nights, comedy shows and even a saxophonist on Valentine’s Day.

I also noted happy hour is 5 to 7 p.m. every day with $7 classic margaritas, $2 draft beer and buy one, get one free appetizers.

It’s definitely a happening place. If you’re into various cuisine styles and fresh energy, it’s a place for you.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].