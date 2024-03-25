🔊 Listen to this

According to the American Society of Hematology, anemia is the most common type of blood disorder, affecting more than three million Americans.

Fortunately, the condition is easily diagnosable and treatable, but recognizing the signs of anemia is the first step toward getting a clear diagnosis. If you regularly feel tired and weak or notice that your skin is pale, you should visit your doctor to discuss your symptoms.

Anemia is a condition in which the body lacks a sufficient supply of red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body. Hemoglobin is a protein in our red blood cells that transports oxygen to organs and tissues that need it and carbon dioxide away from those body parts and back to the lungs. Hemoglobin contains iron, and when someone is anemic, they lose more iron through slow or intermittent bleeding than they gain through their diet.

Women who are menstruating, especially those with heavy periods, or pregnant can be at higher risk for anemia. Others who may be at risk include those who are over 65, eat a vegetarian or vegan diet, donate blood often or have one of the following conditions:

Celiac disease

Ulcerative colitis

Cancer

Diabetes

Kidney disease

Certain medications, family history of anemia, excessive alcohol consumption and exposure to toxic chemicals can also increase our risk.

Along with the fatigue and pale skin already mentioned, symptoms of anemia can include shortness of breath, dizziness, headaches, cold hands and feet, brain fog, irritability, numb or tingling feet or hands, brittle nails and hair, and restless leg syndrome.

When you present these symptoms to your care team, they may order tests to confirm a diagnosis and inform the right course of treatment.

Types of anemia include iron deficiency and vitamin deficiency anemias; hemolytic anemia, which is when red blood cells are destroyed more quickly than the body can produce them; and aplastic anemia, which is when bone marrow won’t produce enough red blood cells. Sickle cell anemia, a genetic disorder, occurs when an abnormal hemoglobin makes red blood cells into a crescent shape, making it harder for them to move through the bloodstream.

Depending on the type and severity of anemia, your care team might recommend iron supplements, vitamin B12 supplements, blood transfusions or even bone marrow transplant in rare cases. But some forms can be managed by keeping a diet rich in iron, folate, vitamin B12 and vitamin C.

Incorporating foods like red meat, fish, poultry, leafy greens, broccoli, brussels sprouts, beans, legumes, iron-fortified breads and cereals, dairy products, citrus fruits, berries, eggs and colorful peppers can make a big difference. If you are vegan or vegetarian, your doctor might recommend seeing a nutritionist to help you get these nutrients through a diet that works for you.

Quitting smoking, exercising regularly, and reducing your caffeine intake are also lifestyle changes that can help you manage anemia.

If you have any of the symptoms we reviewed in this column, and especially if you’re in one of the high-risk categories we mentioned, take the first step today and make an appointment to see your doctor.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].