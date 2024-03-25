Agatha Christie mystery to open April 11

Dominick Azzarelli, center, as Hercule Poirot and April Holgate, at right, portraying Poirot’s assistant, Felicity Lemon, aim to help Violet Marsh, left, portrayed by Tricia Henning, solve the mystery of her uncle’s will so that she can receive her inheritance.

Cast members Harry Powell, Jeff Ginsberg and Cathy Rist Strauch rehearse a scene from ‘The Case of the Missing Will.’

Actors Circle will present “The Case of the Missing Will,” a short story by Agatha Christie, adapted as a play by Robert Spalletta. Play dates are April 11 through April 21 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton.

The story features Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, who is investigating a case that involves the disappearance of a wealthy man’s last will and testament. Poirot and a young woman named Violet must solve the puzzle of her uncle’s will, or she will be left with no inheritance.

Directed by Katie VonBergen, the cast includes Dominick Azzarelli as Hercule Poirot, Tricia Henning as Violet Marsh, April Holgate as Poirot’s assistant Felicity Lemon, Harry Powell as Violet’s uncle, Andrew Marsh, Cathy Rist Strauch as the cook, Mrs. Baker, and Jeff Ginsberg as the tradesman, Walter Coghan.

Robert Spalletta is production designer and Mark Fryer is stage manager.

Show dates are April 11 through April 21 with show times at 7 p.m. Thursday, Fridays and Saturday April 20 at 7 p.m.; Sundays and Saturday April 13 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 for seniors, and $10 for students. On Thursday, April 11, all tickets are $10. Pay cash at the door or visit www.actorscircle.com to purchase tickets online. Call 570-342-9707 for reservations.

The production is presented with assistance from a grant from Lackawanna County Arts and Culture.