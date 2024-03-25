🔊 Listen to this

Social Workers from Hospice of the Sacred Heart and many healthcare facilities recently gathered at the hospice office in Moosic for the annual Social Work Breakfast.

The theme of “Increasing Awareness and Sensitivity about Cultural Diversity and Inclusion” was highlighted by a panel discussion including Dr. Jumee Barooah, Designated Institutional Official, The Wright Center for Community Health, Sister Ruth Neely, CRNP, The Wright Center for Community Health Ryan White HIV Clinic, Martin Russo, an advocate for the transgender community and Rabbi Daniel J. Swartz, Spiritual Leader, Temple Hesed.

The mission of Hospice of the Sacred Heart is to provide comfort, care, hope and choice to patients and their families, while guiding them through the end of life journey.