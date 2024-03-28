🔊 Listen to this

Lacawac Sanctuary is accepting registrations for its annual conservation residential camp, Conservation Leadership Academy.

Conservation Leadership Academy or CLA is a weeklong residential camp for middle and high school students ages 13-17. Participants are immersed in conservation activities at the beautiful and historic Lacawac Sanctuary and Field Station.

Students will experience hands-on science programs alongside local conservation professionals and resident university researchers. CLA is slated for July 28 through Aug. 2 and will offer opportunities to kayak the upper Delaware River, assist with bird banding, collect water samples on Lake Wallenpaupack, and analyze samples in the lab along with other environmental research, conservation and leadership activities.

As part of their commitment to empower local communities, Green Mountain Energy is providing four full scholarships for youth who want to make a difference and learn more about renewable energy, energy efficiency, resource conservation, and environmental stewardship.

“Lacawac’s CLA summer program is a life changing week for those participating,” Craig Lukatch, President of Lacawac Sanctuary, said. “The support from Green Mountain Energy will help us shape the next generation of environmental stewards by providing the funds necessary to help local students who really desire to attend this leadership program.”

This support is a continuation of a partnership sparked by Green Mountain Energy Sun Club, the charitable giving program of Green Mountain Energy. The program has donated $14 million to 164 nonprofits across Texas and the Northeast to support projects focused on sustainability for the last two decades. Lacawac Sanctuary received a $43,000 grant from Sun Club last summer for an 8.28 kW solar array on their Education Center to offset 100% of the building’s energy needs.

“At Green Mountain Energy, we believe that sustainability should be accessible to all and these scholarships will make that a reality for four deserving students,” said Mark Parsons, vice president and general manager of Green Mountain Energy. “We are honored to continue our collaboration with Lacawac Sanctuary to inspire young people to integrate environmentally conscious, accessible, and practical elements into their everyday lives.”

For more information about the camp visit lacawac.org.