PITTSTON — Our latest stop on the Visit Luzerne County Pizza trail brought me to Tony’s Pizzeria, 1117 S. Main St., for the first time ever.

But not the last.

The establishment, located in the City Line Plaza, has an air of nostalgia with some modern flair mixed in. It was established in 1966. The first thing that impressed me was the friendliness of the staff, both when I called to place my order and when I walked in to pick it up. The second thing that impressed me was the cleanliness. I didn’t see any dirt or dust, and even the glass case at the counter, all decorated for Easter, appeared smudge-free. I took my order to go, but I hope to come back soon with friends for an eat-in meal. The dining area, with its classic restaurant booths, looked clean and inviting.

When I arrived home with my pizza — a large classic pie with half cheese and half peppers and onions — and took the first bite, I knew I’d found a new favorite.

The crust was perfectly thin — crispy on the bottom and slightly doughy on top. At first glance, I was worried the gooey looking cheese and generous toppings would slide off before making it to my mouth, but that wasn’t the case. The slices were rigid yet foldable. (Yes, I’m one of those people who fold their pizza in half to eat it.)

The sauce and cheese made a delicious combination of sweet and savory. I don’t know if it falls completely into the sweet sauce category, but it was definitely on the sweeter side. The onions and green peppers turned out to be a great choice for toppings, adding to the mouthwatering mix of flavors. The plain side of the pie was excellent as well. I was glad I ordered half and half so I could taste both.

I can’t wait to go back and try more from the Tony’s Pizzeria menu. I look forward to trying their Sicilian-style pizza. The specialty options also sound delicious. Next time, I might go for the Tony’s Special — “thicker crust, two cheeses, fresh tomatoes and select spices,” according to their menu. They also offer broccoli pizza, everything pizza, single crust white pizza, thick crust pizza and two gourmet options: Italian sausage and spinach pizza and chicken wing pizza.

Other categories on the menu include Stromboli, pasta, burgers and dogs, sides, hoagies, wings and bites, platters, soups and salads and desserts.

Tony’s prices are reasonable — my large classic pizza with two toppings came to just $15.04.

Business hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. To order ahead, call 570-654-8805.