Some of you may be traveling with another couple this summer, perhaps to a reunion or a trip abroad that you’ve all been looking forward to for a while. There are practical concerns that need to be worked out, some beforehand, but some on the fly as not every challenge can be anticipated.

The issues include everything connected to eating out, such as where and when and how often, because so many of us have specifics to our dietary needs. These are especially important for anyone with health problems or for those who do not want to deviate from the goal of losing pounds, not gaining them, while on vacation.

Food talk can quickly get uncomfortable even when not on a trip. The question I’ve been asked is are you better off bringing it up now or just addressing things if they come up during the trip?

G: Even if you have not already mentioned to anyone that you are working on improving your health status, it is likely no one is expecting you to consistently select the same types of food as everyone else prefers. Nor would you expect other people to be following whatever approach you are using to improve your own health.

When the topic of food and obesity comes up there are those who will be eager to talk about it and those who don’t want to go there. You are under no obligation to explain what you eat, how you eat, when you eat, or why you are not eating this that or the other thing. In my spiritual playbook, what you are required to do is do the best you can to take care of your own health, and prioritize that above pretty much all else.

Having said that, I think it is usually helpful to talk to friends, family and especially traveling companions about changes or issues you are going through. Heck, they might just learn something of value from you, is how I look at it, and aren’t we all here to help one another anyway?

Letting others know about your weight loss or health goals well before you head out is my recommendation as this is a simple way of avoiding awkward moments later. Many people do not take kindly to, nor appreciate, being caught off guard. Wouldn’t you want to have a head’s up about something that could turn into a conflict or become a distraction?

The eleventh hour is not the ideal time to spring news of any kind that could change up a plan or expectation. So, initiate a discussion about how much they think food is going to dominate this travel experience. You can easily morph that into discussing your desire for making this a trip that supports everyone’s goals or interests.

For your own sake, do some research on places to eat that may be more likely to meet your own preferences. Just add these to a list, and offer it to your friends so they have a better idea of what

is possible. It may prompt them to review their own health status and perhaps join you in seeking the more appropriate options for where to eat.

If you decide to bring up food, health or any other topic with them and they appear to be disinterested or not supportive or not in agreement with you, that’s ok. Just move on and continue to make dietary choices that serve you the best. What you like or prefer to eat is up to you. Manage that as best you can. Their response is not your responsibility.

I follow my own advice.

Last year I came to the realization that it was time to change up what I was eating. I did not confer with family members because I knew better than them what it was going to take for me to enhance my wellbeing, stamina, and stave off osteoporosis.

First, I bought a water rower and committed to several workouts each week. Shortly after that I stopped adhering to a whole/real food/plant-based diet that excluded all red meat and fowl, and switched to a full-on meat-centric intake. My meals include specific grassfed meats that are not only organic, but are grass fed and grass finished. From what the ranch owner’s material describe, their animals are humanely cared for. As for the employees who raise and slaughter the animals, they too are respected and fairly compensated.

I knew that in order to age in strength instead of in frailty, I had to ditch sticking with my plant-based lifestyle that had worked for me for decades but was not serving me at this stage of life. I made these radical changes because I was ready to get on with it.

Bottom line is I feel healthier but will have a better idea of my overall status in a couple of months once I go for my annual and have labs done. All of these changes and checks/screenings will hopefully preserve my wellbeing for at least a while, fingers crossed, and likely reduce out-of-pocket health care expenses.

Dietary resets like any other choices we make have broad ripple effects, to our circle and Earth. What is purchased and put into any mouth has a direct relationship to the best quality of life now and/or to the most devastating medical bills tomorrow.

