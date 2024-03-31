🔊 Listen to this

I’m always looking for new things happening locally.

That’s why when my friend Bob Borwick told me about the upcoming Main Street Arts Fest Block Party in Downtown Wilkes-Barre I got excited.

I hadn’t heard about this new Downtown Wilkes-Barre event between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.

On tap are live music with bands, food trucks and craft vendors along Main Street between South Street and Northampton Street. How cool is that? It’s the same block that is home to Marquis Art & Frame.

While Saturday seems to be the main event, it’s actually a weeklong festival and celebration of art in that block. The week also includes “The Dot Musical” at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, Inspired Bites (a pop-up lunch series at the Sordoni Art Gallery) on Wednesday, a jazz event with Marko Marcinko Jazz Combo at the Circle Centre for the Arts on Thursday and a Gala of the Arts at the Sordoni Art Gallery on Friday.

To learn more, I encourage everyone to visit msadwb.com. The calendar of events is listed there, and since there is so much happening that’s the best spot for all the information.

Saturday starts with the Young Run 4 Fun – a walk, jog, run around a half mile course along Main Street. It’s billed as a special, non-competitive running event for kid and families, and designed so every child can be a winner and have fun.

I love that.

Then the rest of the day, until 2 p.m., is a celebration of sorts – both celebrating the opening of Building Blocks Learning Center’s newest location along South Main Street and the arts in general.

I know Building Blocks CEO Zubeen Saeed has been instrumental in this celebration. We’re lucky to have her in this community and lucky she and a team of volunteers are working hard to make this a fun-filled week downtown.

What better way to cut the ribbon on a new facility that will encourage learning and a love of arts for children in our community?

Bravo to the organizers, Mayor George Brown and city officials and anyone who is playing a part in making this come to life.

See you downtown!

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].