Services recently saved one lucky pup

Caring for animal companions has just become less costly for all NEPA residents. Indraloka, a wellness hub for people and animals in Dalton, PA, now offers low-cost spaying and neutering for all dogs, cats, and bunnies.

For one area resident and his companion dog, this new service could not have come at a better time.

Indraloka’s onsite NEPA Rescue Veterinary Clinic recently received a desperate phone call from an elderly gentleman about his beloved 6-year-old female dog. He’d taken her to a hospital the night before and found she had a life-threatening infection in her uterus. She needed an emergency spay, but he could not afford the price quoted by the hospital. NEPA Rescue Vet Clinic veterinarian Leslie Interlandi, DVM, was able to see the dog that day and perform the spay. The procedure went well, and a week later the dog’s guardian reports she is doing great and back to her old self.

This lovely, healthy girl would have had to be euthanized if she could not get spayed.

“I want to stress that this is not the other hospital’s fault. Most veterinarians cannot offer low-cost vet care because their overhead and expenses are enormous. But because the NEPA Veterinary Rescue Clinic is a nonprofit and exists to keep veterinary costs affordable, we can help,” Dr. Interlandi said.

“I also want people to understand that this uterine infection could have been prevented had this beautiful dog been spayed earlier in life. Spaying females before their first heat cycle also reduces their risk of developing breast cancer. Neutering males can reduce the risk of testicular cancer and prostate health problems. These procedures save lives,” Dr. Interlandi added.

Last month, the NEPA Rescue Veterinary Clinic began offering steeply discounted veterinary services, including vaccinations, neutering, wellness checks, blood tests, diagnostics, and surgeries to income-qualified residents. The expansion of services to include low-cost spaying and neutering for all animal companions is part of Indraloka’s commitment to helping everyone enjoy the benefits of living with animal companions. Studies show that animal companions can help people live longer, healthier lives.

But affordability alone should not determine whether people bring animal companions into their lives.

Dogs, cats, bunnies, birds, fish, and other animal companions involve significant time commitments and people should carefully consider their ability and willingness to give animal companions the time and attention they deserve.

“During this time of year, many people buy bunnies. They think bunnies are so cute. They put them in tiny cages and fail to realize that bunnies are really just like cats and dogs. They need space to roam. They need affection and attention, grooming, veterinary care, special diets, and constant cleaning up after. Two of our precious beloveds at Indraloka came to us as the result of well-intentioned Easter gifts gone wrong,” Indraloka founder Indra Lahiri says. “The same is true for chicks and ducklings. As cute as they are, they are that much work, too.”

For those who are ready to bring animal companions into their lives, local rescues and shelters are teeming with wonderful dogs and cats — and, yes, bunnies too! — ready for adoption. And now, because of the NEPA Rescue Veterinary Clinic, income restraints do not have to prevent people from enjoying all the fun and love of living with animal companions.

To arrange for animal companion neutering, please call the clinic at 570-665-9215. Please note that the clinic is not an emergency facility. All appointments must be scheduled by calling 570-665-9215.

Set on 100 acres of beautiful farmland in the lap of the Endless Mountains, Indraloka is situated a short distance off Route 307 in Dalton. It began nearly 20 years ago as a farm animal sanctuary staffed entirely by one person, Dr. Lahiri. Since relocating first to Mehoopany and as of 2020 to Dalton, Indraloka has grown beyond its animal welfare roots to offer an extensive array of programs for people of all ages and abilities.

Children’s programs include weeklong day camps, Storytime with the Animals, music, and movement workshops. In partnership with the Wright Center, Indraloka is launching “Resilient Families,” a six-month program designed to help families grow closer through fun exploration and relaxing together amid gentle farm animals and bucolic nature.