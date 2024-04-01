🔊 Listen to this

April “mixes memory and desire,” wrote the poet T.S. Eliot. This poignant springtime theme will be explored by the Presbybop Sextet in a musical celebration for Jazz Appreciation Month.

The concert will be held on Sunday, April 21 at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 School Street, Clarks Summit.

The music will feature compositions and arrangements by Bill Carter and Bill’s mentor, Al Hamme, in memory of Al’s passing in September 2023.

The concert is also a launch event for Bill’s new book, “Thriving on a Riff: Jazz and the Spiritual Life.” The author will be signing books at a reception following the concert.

The concert is open to the public free of charge, with a free-will offering taken to help defray the costs of the event. For more information, contact the church office at 570-586-6306.