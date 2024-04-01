🔊 Listen to this

On Saturday May 4, The Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA will host its fifth Annual Kentucky Derby Gala at the Westmoreland Club with the support of the event’s presenting sponsor, Discover NEPA. The proceeds from this event support families in the YMCA’s Early Learning Center Programs.

“We are grateful for everyone who contributes to the Kentucky Derby,” said Jim Thomas, CEO of the YMCA. “Thanks to your past support our Y has expanded to include five child care locations, where we served over 900 children and youth last year. We could not continue to provide working families with quality programs without this community support.”

Guests will be welcomed to the event by a full-sized race horse, then at 5 p.m. themed cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres will be served in the Club while Kenny McGraw with The Brass & Ivory Orchestra plays in the background. After cocktail hour, guests will proceed to the Club Tent to enjoy the décor with displays of roses on every table. A live showing of the 150th Kentucky Derby will be shared by all, followed by dinner and custom desserts.

After Dinner, a hat contest will be held for the best hats and attire featuring local guest judge, Emily Novakowski, in the following categories:

● “Dapper Dan”- Best gents’ hat & ensemble

● “Too Hot to Trot”- Best ladies store bought hat

● “Hat-a-tude”- Best ladies handmade/upcycled hat

Dancing continues throughout the night, along with wagers on pre-recorded horse races with a live caller set to return once again this year. A grand prize raffle sponsored by Sundance Vacations will be raffled off to complete the evening.

The event is expected to bring in $100,000 to support child care programs. Co-Chairs are Lissa Bryan-Smith and Connie Scott.

For more information about early childhood education programs at the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA, see wvymca.org/.