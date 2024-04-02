🔊 Listen to this

Cast members of the spring play at Dallas High School, “Bone Chiller,” are trying to solve a mystery in the comedy/thriller by Monk Ferris.

An avid puzzle fan, the late Josiah Travers decided to challenge his family and household staff with a puzzle as his last will and testament. This leads to many interpretations as the group tries to determine if there is a fortune in store for any of them.

The show will be presented at 7 p.m. April 5 and April 6 in the Dallas High School Performing Arts Center, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door.