Preparations are being made for the Fine Arts Fiesta Annual Sandra Dyczewski Maffei Adult Juried Exhibition and Yellow Zinnia Junior/Senior High Juried Exhibition for the 68th Wilkes-Barre Fine Arts Fiesta, “Peace of Art” to be held on Public Square, Thursday through Sunday, May 16 through May 19.

Any artist living within a radius of 100 miles is eligible to compete. Original works of art, which have been recently completed, may be entered.

There are 6 specific categories in which to enter the adult exhibition. They are crafts, graphics, painting, photography, sculpture/construction, and watercolor. In all categories except crafts no entry is to exceed 4 feet in any direction. Prizes include $75 first place, $50 second place, and $25 third place in cash or gift certificates in each category; along with $200 for best of show, four purchase prizes, and many sponsored awards.

There is a change with all two-dimensional art. All 2-D artwork must have a 9-12-inch minimum frame size.

There is a fee of $10 for the first entry and $6 for each additional entry (maximum of 5) as handling cost in the adult exhibition. Fees are payable to the Fine Arts Fiesta, Inc.

Delivery for all artwork will be April 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ONLY, at Fiesta Art Work Central, (old Rite Aid Pharmacy Building), 33 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Entry forms can be filled out at this location during delivery of artwork.

Applications for adult and student exhibitions can be downloaded from the web site at fineartsfiesta.org. Adult entry forms can be picked up at the following locations: Marquis Art and Frame, South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, and Main Street Galleries, Pierce Street, Kingston,

Judge for the student exhibition is Dolores Grozio, Hanover Township, BA in art education from College Misericordia, BS in computer science from Collehe Misericordia, certifications in special education and elementary education from Wilkes College.

Judge for the adult show is Cora Mariae Harkins, Swoyersville, BA in fine arts from College Misericordia, MA in fine arts and MFA in painting, sculpture, and art history from Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green ,Ohio

An Award Presentation will be held at the Fine Arts Fiesta Main Stage, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, PA, Thursday, May 16, at 6:30 p.m. for poster contest winners followed by student and adult awards. All artists are invited. There will also be an artist meet and greet under the adult tent after the awards ceremony.

Any other inquiries about the Fine Arts Fiesta can be requested by writing: Fine Arts Fiesta, P.O. Box 2053, Wilkes-Barre, PA, 18703-2053 or via web site www.fineartsfiesta.org.