The Swoyersville Kiwanis Club invites you to join them at their Treasure Your Chest Dance III from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Hall, Hughes Street, Swoyersville, and dance to the music of JK Sound Productions. Soda, water and snacks will be provided.

All attending are welcome to bring along their own special beverage and additional treats. You must be 21 or older to attend. Dance entry tickets are $10. Reservations are required, space is limited. Table reservations are available on groups of six or more.

Adding to the fun – once again you are invited to enter the Treasured Chest Bra Contest. Decorate a bra and take a chance to wln 1st or 2nd place cash prizes. Contest entry fee is $20. Contact us for a free bra to decorate. To help you be creative check out the many ideas on decorated bras online or last year’s entries on Facebook.

Each person will receive one vote ticket at time of entry. Additional votes can be purchased. Winners will be chosen by the total votes received. In the event of a tie, winners will be randomly chosen, so get your decorated bra entry ready.

Additional raffles/prizes will be available throughout the night. Tee shirts will also be available for purchase the night of the dance.

Talk to any Kiwanis member for details on shirts, tickets, or any other information regarding the dance. You can also contact us by texting 570-762-1985 or email [email protected].

Proceeds support Candy’s Place as well as other cancer organizations and programs.