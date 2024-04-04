Click here to subscribe today or Login.
The Swoyersville Kiwanis are taking orders for cake pops, which will be in the shape of flowers this year. As always, they will be in a box and ready for someone special — perhaps as a Mother’s Day treat.
Cake pops can be ordered now through April 27. You have the choice of three milk chocolate with three white, or all chocolate or all white. Pops are $15 per order of six, and quantities are limited.
Cake Pop orders can be taken by any Swoyersville Kiwanis member or call or text Mary at 570-301-7551. Orders can also be made via email to [email protected]. All orders must be paid in full by April 27. Checks are made payable to Swoyersville Kiwanis.
Pick up dates are May 8 and 9 at a time and location to be announced. Local delivery is available for orders of six or more to a location. Talk to any Kiwanis member for assistance. Proceeds benefit Ruth’s Place and other local shelters.