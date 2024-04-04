🔊 Listen to this

The Swoyersville Kiwanis are taking orders for cake pops, which will be in the shape of flowers this year. As always, they will be in a box and ready for someone special — perhaps as a Mother’s Day treat.

Cake pops can be ordered now through April 27. You have the choice of three milk chocolate with three white, or all chocolate or all white. Pops are $15 per order of six, and quantities are limited.

Cake Pop orders can be taken by any Swoyersville Kiwanis member or call or text Mary at 570-301-7551. Orders can also be made via email to [email protected]. All orders must be paid in full by April 27. Checks are made payable to Swoyersville Kiwanis.

Pick up dates are May 8 and 9 at a time and location to be announced. Local delivery is available for orders of six or more to a location. Talk to any Kiwanis member for assistance. Proceeds benefit Ruth’s Place and other local shelters.