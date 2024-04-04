🔊 Listen to this

The Cynonfardd Eisteddfod committee of Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational church in Edwardsville is planning this year’s Eisteddfod for April 27 with an afternoon session for children younger than 18 and an adult session in the evening.

Bette Lee Devers of Hunlock Creek is chairperson and Scott Jones of Wilkes-Barre is vice chair.

In Welsh culture, an Eisteddfod is a festival of literature and music. The Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church is hosting the longest running continuous Eisteddfod outside of Wales. This will be the 132nd year of the Eisteddfod at this church, with the exception of a 3-year break for the Covid pandemic.

The original meaning of Eisteddfod is a gathering of poets and bards, and its origins date back to the 12th century, when a festival of poetry and music was held in Cardigan, Wales. The local event is called the Cynonfardd in honor of the late pastor, Dr. T.C. Edwards, because Cynonfardd was his Bardic title.

The afternoon session begins at 1 p.m. for children, from younger than 5 through age 18. Competition categories are solo, duet, chorus, recitation and piano. It is a long-standing practice at this Eisteddfod to award a small monetary prize in handmade bags to each child. Qualified adjudicators will also select winners of first, second and third prizes in each category.

Adult categories include musical selections for various voice ranges, duets and choral groups and recitation and Bible Reading along with Challenge Solo (all voice categories) and Amateur Solo, which is open to those who have not won afirst prize in the Eisteddfod as an adult.

There is no entry fee for contestants. Deadline to register is April 23. The preliminary program is available with details in each category.

Please joins us at the Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church at the corner of Church and Main streets in Edwardsville on Saturday, April 27, to celebrate the performing arts at a traditional Welsh Eisteddfod. The Rev. Wayne Morgan, pastor, will offer the invocation.

For additional information and to register contact Jean Bonn at 570-678-3976, Mary Ann Stelma at 570-479-0116 or Brianna Grohowski at 570-328-2353.