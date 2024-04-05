🔊 Listen to this

Love is a test. Results may vary.

That is the tagline for this bright new film “Fingernails” now streaming on Apple +. Now let me tell you, I’ve been around the block enough times, I could write an entire book on love. Oh wait, I did!

The premise for this offbeat romantic drama goes like this: The participants can voluntarily take a researched test with their future prospective partners to determine if they are likely to last and stay together. The test is administered by ripping off one of each of the partner’s fingernails and having them both studied by special scientific machinery. Sounds pretty brilliant, no? If given the offer, would you have taken such a test with your partner, or past partners in order to skip all heartbreak and mumbo jumbo that comes along with failed relationships? One thing is certain, it would save you an awful lot of wasted time.

“The earliest signs of heart problems are often found in the spotting, bending or discoloration of fingernails” reads the disclaimer at the start of this film. Starring the always brilliant Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) as “Anna” and playing her husband “Ryan” is Jeremy Allan White, of the wildly popular television series The Bear. The couple, now married for some time, has seemingly fell into a routine or to some a rut. Anna begins to grow increasingly agile and begins to question if her chosen mate is in fact the one.

Haven’t we all fallen into a rut though at different stages of our relationships, careers, etc.? I am not so certain that such “boredoms” for lack of a better term, means that they are not the right choices for us. Also co-starring the bright Riz Ahmed (“Nightcrawler”) as “Amir,” who plays Anna’s co-worker and counterpart.

“Fingernails” was engaging from start sequence to end credits. This film grabbed me and pulled me in close from minute one when it opens up playing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler. This film creates such a dialogue among thinking adults who are reaching for something a bit deeper than what meets the surface. A perfect film for a movie club night in with friends to discuss after cocktails!

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ since 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course you guessed it, Chris adores cats.