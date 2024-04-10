🔊 Listen to this

Memorial Elementary School in the Hanover Area School District recently held a drive to collect items for St. Vincent dePaul Kitchen. Advised by Mrs. Seeman, students made posters and reached out to classmates to assist with bringing in a variety of supplies that are used daily at the center. Participating students are shown in the photo: Adam Shamaski, Kylie Zavislak, Gianna Pericci, Giovanna VanBuren, Tara Barancho, Adrian Jacquet, Arianna McGill, and Jairo Aguilar, Aaron Bezdziecki