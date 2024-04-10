🔊 Listen to this

Pyper Lechleitner, daughter of Donna Lechleitner and Derrick Spencer of Stillwater, was chosen as Northwest Area’s Senior Student of the Month of April.

Pyper is treasurer of National Honor Society and she has also been nominated as treasurer of her class all four years of high school. She took many rigorous courses that Northwest Area has to offer including Advanced Placement (AP) courses.

Pyper is a Northwest varsity field hockey player, member of Aevidum (which is Latin for I Got Your Back), and an integral participant of Yearbook Committee.

She was involved in the rigorous acceptance process to be a member of Junior Leadership Luzerne County 2023 and holds a part-time job at Bonham’s Nursing Home.

Her future plans include attending Marywood University to major in architecture.