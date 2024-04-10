Seder meal is open to public

The Jewish holiday of Passover celebrates the Biblical Israelites’ freedom from slavery and the exodus from Egypt to the Promised Land. This year, Passover will be observed from sundown on April 22, until sundown on April 29.

The ritual dinner, or Passover Seder, is an interactive meal filled with prayer, songs, stories, and symbols.

The Friedman Jewish Community Center, in conjunction with Temple Israel, will hold its annual Seder on the first night of Passover, Monday, April 22 at 5:45 pm at the JCC, 613 SJ Strauss Lane, Kingston. The Seder will be led by Rabbi Larry Kaplan and Cantor Ahron Abraham, Temple Israel and includes a complete Passover dinner catered by Bank + Vine. Reservations are required.

Passover lasts eight days and many Jews celebrate with two Seder dinners, one on the first night and one on the second night of the holiday. Many Jews eat only matzah and other unleavened foods including matzah during the week of Passover to remember how their ancestors rushed so quickly to escape from slavery under the Pharaoh in Egypt that they did not have time to let the bread rise.

The event is open to the community, and everyone is welcome. For reservations or more information, contact Barbara Sugarman at 824-4646 or email [email protected] .