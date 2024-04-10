🔊 Listen to this

The Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA is launching a new program in response to clients who are looking for services related to nutritional support and education.

Phase one is a soup program. Every few weeks we will offer two types of soup made in Northeast Pennsylvaia by Fit A.F., with input from oncology nutritionist Emily Fasciana.

These soups will be designed to be nutritionally appropriate, delicious, easily digestible and 100% organic.

To be eligible for these soups you have to meet one of the following criteria:

1. Currently receiving chemotherapy, radiation treatment or immunotherapy.

2. Had a recent surgical procedure relating to your cancer diagnosis.

The soups, like all of our services, are absolutely free. All that we ask in return is for you to participate in some follow up surveys designed to give us input on helping to make the program better.

Please call our office at 570-714-8800 between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, to schedule a time to pick up your soups. The Cancer Wellness Center is located at 190 Welles St., Suite 166, in Forty Fort.