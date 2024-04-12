Prospective students, parents invited to visit with reps of more than 100 schools

The Pennsylvania Association for College Admission Counseling (PACAC) will host its Annual Northeast Regional College Fair on Monday, April 29, in the McGrane Gymnasium of the Scandlon Physical Education Center at King’s College.

College admission counselors and financial aid representatives from more than 100 colleges and universities from across the United States will attend. The fair is free and open to the public from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Students are welcome to register beforehand at www.strivefair.com but it is not required to attend.

“This annual event, which typically draws more than 1,500 students from 18 regional high schools, is also open to college transfer and non-traditional students,” said Michelle Landon, director of undergraduate admission at King’s. “We’re grateful for all for the local school districts, school counselors, and teacher chaperones who came together to offer this invaluable resource to prospective students across Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Students and parents interested in learning more may contact their school’s counseling office. Large groups from regional high schools are encouraged to register for the fair and arrange transportation, which can be coordinated with Michelle Landon at (570) 208-5858 or [email protected].

The Scandlon Center is located at 150 North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., 18701. Parking is available at the nearby Holy Cross Hall parking lot on N. Franklin St.

PACAC is a nonprofit association comprised of more than 1,200 school counselors, college admission counselors, independent education consultants, and other professionals responsible for guiding students through the important transition from high school to postsecondary options. To learn more about PACAC, visit www.pacac.org or contact Andrea Cassell Bretz, PACAC Executive Assistant, at [email protected].

King’s College is a Catholic institution of higher education animated and guided by the Congregation of Holy Cross. King’s pursues excellence in teaching, learning, and scholarship through a rigorous core curriculum, major programs across the liberal arts and sciences, nationally accredited professional programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels, and personal attention to student formation in a nurturing community. To learn more about King’s College, please visit kings.edu.