🔊 Listen to this

Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, the Surgeon General of the United States, to deliver keynote address at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s commencement ceremony

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) has announced that Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, the Surgeon General of the United States, will deliver the keynote address at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s 12th annual commencement ceremony scheduled for Sunday, May 5 at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Murthy,” said Julie Byerley, MD, MPH, GCSOM’s president and dean. “He has used his far-reaching platform as Surgeon General to advocate for population health issues that Geisinger has made central to our mission, like greater access to care, addressing loneliness, and healthcare worker well-being. We look forward his remarks as we celebrate the graduation of our twelfth class of physicians, now totaling more than one thousand doctors, from our medical school.”

Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, president and CEO of Geisinger, noted that Dr. Murthy has long championed a comprehensive approach to medicine that prioritizes mental health and wellness. “As a national leader in value-based care, Geisinger is proud that Dr. Murthy will encourage our graduates to pursue our shared vision of medicine. He knows well what Geisinger means when we say our mission is to make better health easier and I know he will inspire the class of 2024 to dedicate their careers to doing just that.”

Dr. Murthy was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in March 2021 to serve as the 21st Surgeon General of the United States. As the nation’s top doctor, Dr. Vivek Murthy helps to advance the health and well-being of all Americans and has worked to address critical public health issues. He has issued Surgeon General Advisories on the youth mental health crisis and social media’s impact on youth mental health, the epidemic of loneliness and isolation, and on burnout in the health worker community. Dr. Murthy also issued a Surgeon General’s Framework on mental health in the workplace and he is the first Surgeon General to host a podcast, House Calls with Dr. Vivek Murthy, where he invites guests and listeners to explore how we can all build more connected and meaningful lives.

As Vice Admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, Dr. Murthy oversees more than 6,000 dedicated public health officers serving underserved and vulnerable populations.

Dr. Murthy previously served as the 19th Surgeon General under President Obama. Raised in Miami, Dr. Murthy received his bachelor’s degree from Harvard, his medical degree from the Yale School of Medicine, and his master’s in business administration from the Yale School of Management.