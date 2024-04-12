🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Seminary extends an invitation to neighbors and friends in the community to participate in a Walk for Water on Sunday, April 21 at 1 p.m. beginning on the Upper School Back Campus.

The event, which is a partnership with the BARKA Foundation, will help the residents of Fada, Burkina Faso in West Africa have clean water.

Participants will walk from the Back Campus, along Market Street to the river, around Kirby Park, and back to Sem (approximately 3 paved miles). Walkers are asked to carry a bottle or jug of water in connection with women and children in Burkina Faso who carry as much as 40 pounds of water nearly four miles each day.

An individual registration fee of $5 is required and can be done at runsignup.com in connection with Sem Walk For Water. Followthis link: https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Kingston/SemWalkForWater

All funds will go directly to the BARKA Foundation’s construction of a new well in Fada, Burkina Faso.

Sem has partnered with the BARKA Foundation for the past three years and has raised $9,000, all of which was used for water, food, and bicycles (used to help retrieve water) to help displaced students in the Namoungo School in Burkina Faso.