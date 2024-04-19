All are coming to downtown Wilkes-Barre

🔊 Listen to this

Excitement about the upcoming Fine Arts Fiesta, the Cavalcade of Jazz and other events was almost palpable when members of Wilkes-Barre’s Downtown Arts Artistic Forum met at the THINK Center earlier this week.

“It seems like there’s something every weekend,” said Wilkes-Barre special events coordinator Mike Slusser, pointing to the Cherry Blossom Festival April 27-28 in Kirby Park, followed by the Cavalcade of Jazz Festival May 3-5 at several downtown venues, followed by the South Main Street block party and fun run, now scheduled for May 11.

Then it will be time for the Fine Arts Fiesta, Artistic Forum Gina Malsky said, holding up a poster for the four-day event, set for May 16-19, and noting “it’s good to be busy.”

One highlight of the Fine Arts Fiesta will be headliner Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root fame, who will perform with an “Uprooted Trio,” Fiesta president Ann Saxton announced to the forum. Glabicki’s music, described as “worldbeat rock,” is set for 7:30 p.m. May 18 on Public Square.

As the 3-day Cavalcade of Jazz approaches on May 3-5, AJ Jump from the F.M. Kirby said the 5:30 p.m. May 3 show at the Kirby Center, featuring “the very excellent Joe Michaels Trio” is free. And when it’s over jazz lovers can visit several other downtown venues and listen to more jazz for free.

“Marko Marcinko recently played at the Circle Centre, and it was an edifying experience to hear that calibre of jazz,” Patricia Lacy from the Wyoming Valley Art League said. She predicted the musicians in the Cavalcade of Jazz will offer a similar experience.

Headliner for the Cavalcade is Arturo Sandoval, who will perform on May 4 at the Kirby Center, along with the Cavalcade of Jazz Band, which Marcinko will direct. That concert won’t be free, but should be very popular, several Forum members predicted. “We’ll be pulling in people from Allentown and Philadelphia,” Bob Borwick from the Diamond City Partnership said.

Among other upcoming events:

• Don Armstrong from the Wyoming Valley Art League said a members’ juried show will be on display at the Circle Centre for the Arts, rear 130 South Franklin St., from April 19 through June 7. Opening reception will be 5 to 8 p.m. April 19.

• Professional photographer Jamie Smith said “alumni” of the Social Fabric Collective program he mentors will have their artwork on exhibit at the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Centre for the Arts, with a reception set for 5 p.m. May 1 on the second floor, and a lecture with internationally known photographer Seth Resnick set for 6 p.m. on the third floor.

The lecture is free, but registration (see socialfabriccollective.org) is recommended.

• Maria Edmunds, representing the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, mentioned a concert of chamber music, set for 7 p.m. May 2 at First Presbyterian Church, 97 South Franklin St.

Flautist Pat Zuber and violist Chirs Souza will be joined by soprano Jamie Jordan for music by Debussy, Ravel, Arnaud Petit and Gabriel Fauré. Tickets are $35.

• Shelby Monk from the Diamond City Partnership said the monthly Sunsets on South Main Street concerts will soon begin, with musicians Triple Fret first to perform, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 16 at Midtown Village, 41 South Main St.

• John Maday from the Riverfront Parks Committee said River Fest will be June 21-23, and this year will include a showing of the “Agnes” film documentary on the River Common, “right where it happened.”

• Alan Stout, executive director of Visit Luzerne County, said the line-up for this summer’s Rockin’ the River concerts should be announced next week The concerts will be held outdoors on the last three Fridays in July, and Stout said past events have attracted an audience of up to 6,000,

• Neil Prisco and A.J. Jump from the Kirby Center talked about Kirby Fest, a fund-raiser set for 5 p.m. April 20 at the Kirby Center. Guests will be treated to live entertainment, art displays and samples of food, wine and craft beer, and proceeds will support children’s programs. Also coming up at the Kirby are shows ranging from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on April 19 to Bonnie Raitt on April 27 (already sold out) to Derek Hough on April 23.