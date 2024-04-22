🔊 Listen to this

April is National Donate Life Month, and there’s a lot of good information we can share to spread awareness of the importance of organ donation.

More than 100,000 Americans, for example, are waiting for life-saving organ transplant procedures, and donation from both living and deceased donors is crucial to giving them a second chance at life.

Today, we’ll focus on living donation. It’s a selfless act that can reduce the wait time for someone who is waiting for a kidney, and typically, living donor kidneys last longer than those from deceased donors. A transplant procedure can not only lengthen a recipient’s life but also improve their quality of life.

Living donation is a big decision, and prospective donors should know what questions to ask before considering donation.

How do I get started with donating a kidney?

Before you’re eligible to donate, your care team needs to run tests to make sure you’re healthy enough.

If you know your recipient, you’ll start with blood tests to see if you and your recipient are a match. Then, you’ll have more lab work and urine tests, an electrocardiogram (EKG) and CT scan to check your heart and kidney health, and screenings for chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and lung disease.

If you have any of these conditions, you may not be able to donate. Your care team will let you know if you need any additional tests.

Beyond your physical examination, you’ll see a social worker. Donating your kidney can be an emotional process, and your social worker will make sure you’re making an informed decision and you have a support system in place.

Your care team will even include a living donor advocate who can be available at any time throughout the process to discuss questions or concerns. Your care team is assigned only to you, not the recipient, and your evaluation and tests results are kept confidential.

What can I expect with kidney donation surgery?

Before your procedure, you’ll have pre-op testing done. The day of the surgery, you’ll get an IV and be put under general anesthesia.

Minimally invasive methods are used for removing a donated kidney. So, once you go back into surgery, your surgeon will make several small incisions in your abdomen rather than a large one. This method allows you to recover more quickly and with less pain.

Most patients go home in about one day, but depending on how well your surgery goes and how quickly you’re healing, you may spend several days in the hospital during recovery.

What can I expect from recovery after donating a kidney?

After you’re discharged from the hospital, your abdomen will be sore. You may have some pain and itching at your incision site while it’s healing. You should be able to return to your normal routine in a few days, but you should plan not to do any heavy lifting or engage in any contact sports for about six weeks.

As you recover, you’ll have a few checkups with your care team to check your blood pressure and do blood work to make sure your remaining kidney is working properly. If donation is affecting you emotionally, talk to your doctor. They can help you find resources to manage the emotions that may emerge.

Most people who donate a kidney live normal, healthy lives as their remaining kidneys compensate for the loss of the donated kidney. Some donors are at higher risk of developing high blood pressure. Your health care provider will monitor your kidney function over time and address any concerns you may have.

If you’re interested in becoming a living kidney donor, start by talking to your primary care physician.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].