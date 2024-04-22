🔊 Listen to this

The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library-North Branch will host their annual Books, Baskets & Bake Sale on Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 28 Oliver Street, Parsons, Wilkes-Barre.

Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase new and used books, take a chance on more than 20 raffle baskets, and grab some treats from the bake sale.

All of the proceeds raised from this event will benefit programs and services of the North Branch of the Osterhout Free Library. For additional details or questions, please contact Joanne Austin, North Branch Supervisor, at [email protected] or (570) 823-4660.