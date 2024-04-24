A cool confection emerges from the TL test kitchen.

The version of the ice cream I ended up with, with the two layers blended together on low in an electric mixer, and few fresh raspberries courtesy of MT’s thoughtful shopping.

The first version of the ice cream, with a creamy top and an icier bottom.

On a visit to my sister’s house in New Jersey last fall (it may have been the time I made a butter mallow cake for my oldest brother’s birthday) we ended up spending some time a bit mesmerized by internet clips of B. Dylan Hollis and his often bizarre dives into old recipes. The man accrued more than 2 million followers making unusual dishes from decades ago, then making faces as he tries the results.

The lure that kept me watching? Part bewilderment that anyone would concoct some of this stuff in the first place, and part disbelief he resurrected zombie recipes. And there’s some curious surprise when one of them actually seems to succeed, earning his praise and almost making you want to try that crazy combo.

Lo and behold, come Christmas I received a copy of Hollis’ book “Baking Yesteryear, the best recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s.” I promised myself I would try some of them (quite a few really look good). Then this past week I finally picked it up and settled on “Magic Ice Cream” — perhaps a tad ironic in a book called “Baking yesteryear.” No ovens were heated in the making of this dish.

Hollis explains that ice cream would have been a rare treat during the Great Depression, but flavored gelatin came to the rescue. The theory is that the thickening of gelatin avoids large ice crystals when replacing cream mostly with milk.

So on Monday, my first full would-be work day as a retired Times Leader employee (I’ve graciously been allowed to continue writing some test kitchens) I whipped up a batch. More or less.

To put it simply, the Jell-O never really started to firm up. I believe this happened because I didn’t whisk the packet in the boiling water long enough to make sure it dissolved. In my defense, I don’t think I’ve made Jell-O since my teen years. Mom used to make it fairly regularly as a cheap dessert for a big family, but gelatin didn’t wiggle it’s way into my repertoire.

I left it in the fridge for about 90 minutes, then stuck it in the freezer. Still nary a sign of setting. MT & I had plans for the evening so I folded in the whipped heavy cream and put it back in the freezer.

It actually worked out pretty well, but here’s where I tell a tale of two ice creams. The first had two layers, a very creamy top that is probably what this should end up being, and a more crystallized bottom layer with a texture a bit more like a summer snow cone. Both tasted great, and I was prepared to either serve it that way or scrape the creamy part off and have MT take into the newsroom election day for possible taste testing.

Then MT pointed out the last step in the instructions: “for a smoother sherbet, agitate the mixture every 40 minutes” as it freezes. I opted to fold the two layers together, pop them in the electric mixing bowl, and give them a slow churn with the “flat beater” (rather than the whisk, or whip, beater). This created the second ice cream. One with the ice crystals competing directly with the creamy part.

MT took it to the TL, doling out small “thimble size portions” to newsroom and advertising people, and offered this account:

“My first reaction is WOW!” advertising director Diane McGee said. “It’s very refreshing and sweet. Very good.”

“I love it!” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said, nibbling tiny spoonfuls. “It’s delightful.”

“There’s a nice balance between the creaminess and the — what should I call it? — tang of the raspberry flavor,” reporter Margaret Roarty said.

“It’s not as raspberry as I expected,” columnist Bill O’Boyle said. “It’s more vanilla-y, more creamy.” I suspect he would have found the first, two-tier ice cream had more raspberry flavor. I thought it did, though I’m not sure why.

“It’s very sweet and very refreshing,” said advertising paginator Jamie Hartmann.

MT tasted it, too, and said “it’s taking me back to my childhood. I feel like I’m ready to make crafts at the playground down the street or visit Angela Park.”

Dobru Chut!

Magic Ice Cream (Baking Yesteryear, B. Dylan Hollis)

1 3-ounce package raspberry Jell-O

½ cup boiling water

1 cup granulated sugar

3 cups whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup heavy cream

In a large bowl, combine the raspberry Jell-O, boiling water and sugar. Whisk smooth before adding the milk and vanilla

Refrigerate until thickened substantially, but not set, about 50-70 minutes.

With an electric mixer, whip the cream to stiff peaks. Fold into thickened Jell-O mixture. If clumps form, the Jell-O may not be thick enough and should return to the fridge.

Once the cream is folded in, transfer to 9 by 13-inch casserole dish, cover and freeze

For a smoother sherbet, agitate the mixture every 40 minutes by stirring and pulling the freezing edges inward, repeat 3-4 times. Allow to partially thaw before serving.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Officially retired yet still writing Times Leader test kitchen columns, Mark Guydish may be reached at [email protected].