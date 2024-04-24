Nancy Sanderson led Philharmonic for 10 years

Nancy Sanderson will retire from her position as executive director of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic on Dec. 31, 2024, according to Carol Nelson Dembert, president of the NEPA Philharmonic’s board of directors.

On behalf of the board and staff, Nelson Dembert expressed appreciation for Sanderson’s service. “Nancy has led the NEPA Philharmonic for 10 years, exhibiting outstanding leadership and stewardship,” she said. “Nancy has earned the respect of the region, our partners in the arts and education, our musicians, our sponsors, our board of trustees, and our patrons.”

Sanderson has been the face of the NEPA Philharmonic for a decade. Under her guidance, the orchestra has overcome many challenges, including COVID and economic changes, while still maintaining the Philharmonic’s position as the leading performing arts organization in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Also during Sanderson’s tenure, the orchestra has expanded its educational programs with regional schools, introduced a juried mentoring program for highly talented high school students, and expanded the Music in our Schools program.

Recently, Sanderson launched interactive performances in senior centers and children’s libraries. Nancy shared her feelings about her upcoming retirement. “It is with mixed emotions that I’ve made the difficult decision to step down from my position as executive director of the NEPA Philharmonic. Since I joined the Philharmonic’s team in 2014, I have been honored to be a part of some major changes and accomplishments, all of which are positive and promising for the future of our outstanding regional orchestra. I have treasured the opportunity to get to know our incredibly talented musicians, our hard-working board members, and last, but not least, our loyal patrons.”

“I know I leave the orchestra in the capable hands of the entire NEPA Philharmonic team and I look forward to attending concerts as an enthusiastic and appreciative audience member.”

Nelson Dembert has named Carl Witkowski, chair of the NEPA Philharmonic board governance committee, to chair the search committee. “Nancy has set the bar very high,” Nelson Dembert said, “and we are confident that with our new executive director in place, we will continue to entertain, educate and enhance life in Northeastern Pennsylvania.