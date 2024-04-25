🔊 Listen to this

FNCB Bank recently presented to Coffee Inclusive a $10,000 grant to support the Inclusive Transitional Employment Program (ITEP) and the launch of a bakery operation at their coffee shop located at 350 Kennedy Boulevard, Pittston. ITEP is offered to youth ages 14-22 who have a diagnosis of autism, or intellectual or developmental disabilities, providing training in culinary arts and food service. Shown from left are: Frank Bartoli, Coffee Inclusive CEO; Jolene Lazecki, Coffee Inclusive Board Vice Chair; Matt Krispin, Coffee Inclusive Administrative Assistant; Jeff Mazur, Coffee Inclusive Board Member; Allan Lispie, Coffee Inclusive Staff; and Rick Drust, FNCB Bank, Senior Vice President; Retail Banking Officer.