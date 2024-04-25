Shown from left are, first row: Alyvia Dailey, first grade. Second row: Kennedy Goryl, second grade, and Alaiia Arias, first grade. Third row: Mrs. Jennifer Romashko, Building Clerk; Kallen Roberts, third grade; Samuel Pokrifka, fifth grade, Mia Valentin, fourth grade and Mrs. Maylan Nicholson, School Counselor. Submitted photo

Shown from left are, first row: Alyvia Dailey, first grade. Second row: Kennedy Goryl, second grade, and Alaiia Arias, first grade. Third row: Mrs. Jennifer Romashko, Building Clerk; Kallen Roberts, third grade; Samuel Pokrifka, fifth grade, Mia Valentin, fourth grade and Mrs. Maylan Nicholson, School Counselor.

Wyoming Valley West’s Dana Elementary Center recently recognized March Students of the Month.

Each grade level selects one student a month who displays excellent character, outstanding behavior, positive attitude towards others/learning, good citizenship, responsibility and respect to peers and teachers. Each student was rewarded with an Applebee’s dinner, a Blue Ribbon Dairy Ice Cream, a certificate of achievement and a gold medal.

Congratulations to all of those who have met this criteria.