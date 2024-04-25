FNCB Bank recently honored 22 long-time employees for their years of service. The appreciation event was held at Glenmaura Country Club in Moosic. Submitted photo

FNCB Bank recently honored 22 long-time employees for their years of service. The appreciation event was held at Glenmaura Country Club in Moosic.

Submitted photo

22 honorees log 370 years

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

FNCB Bank, locally based since 1910, recently recognized 22 employees with 10 or more years of service during an employee appreciation event at Glenmaura Country Club, Moosic.

The following employees were honored at the event:

35 years of service: Midge MacArthur (Retail Banking)

25 years of service: Dawn Gronski (Human Resources), Walt Jurgiewicz (Technology Services), Nadine Limongelli (Retail Banking), and Maria Lombardi (Indirect Lending)

20 years of service: Cheryl Carter (Human Resources), Katie King (Human Resources), and Lori Quinn (Indirect Lending).

15 years of service: Jack Costanzi (Loan Operations), Christina Evans (Retail Banking), Katiemae Goryl (Retail Banking), Joseph Moffitt (Commercial), Lori Sabia (Loan Operations), Heather Schramm (Commercial), Theresa Verdine (Deposit Operations).

10 years of service: Louise Balbach (Retail Banking), Bridget Connor (Retail Banking), Lisa Kriso (Retail Banking), Brian Mahlstedt (Commercial), Michele Thomas (Marketing), Lisa Wincek (Retail Banking), and Kelley Zionce (Retail Banking).