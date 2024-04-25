🔊 Listen to this

A team of students from MMI Preparatory School, Freeland, took first place at the 45th annual Luzerne County Envirothon held recently at YMCA Camp Kresge in White Haven. Nearly 125 students representing 25 teams from six different high schools competed in the event with MMI’s Team B, the overall winner with a total score of 407 points.

Placing second and third were Nanticoke’s Team A and Wyoming Seminary’s Team A, respectively. MMI Team B will go on to compete at the Pennsylvania State Envirothon’s statewide competition at Camp Mt. Luther in Mifflinburg on May 22.

The Envirothon is an environmental competition for students in grades 9-12 that tests their knowledge of Aquatics, Forestry, Wildlife, Soils, and an annual Current Issue Topic – which is “Renewable Energy for a Sustainable Future” this year.

Each station is proctored by personnel from the Luzerne Conservation District, partnering state agencies, or non-profit environmental organizations, including the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry, the Game Commission, and the Eastern Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation (EPCAMR).

The Luzerne Conservation District coordinates the competition and invites every high school in the county to participate. This year the following high schools responded to the challenge and put their skills to the test: Crestwood, Greater Nanticoke Area, MMI Preparatory School, Northwest Area, Wyoming Area, and Wyoming Seminary.

Staff members from the conservation district, DEP’s Northeast Regional Office, and United States Department of Agriculture’s Plymouth office helped at the Envirothon by monitoring teams and testing stations and assisting with the scoring. Camp Kresge was very generous in allowing the use of their well-maintained and spacious facility, and providing food and refreshments. The conservation district extends thanks to everyone who aided in this community-based program.