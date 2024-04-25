Show marks 25th annual recital at Wilkes University

Dance instructor Sujata Nair-Mulloth will dedicate the 25th anniversary performance of classical Indian dance at Wilkes University to her late teacher, Dr. Saroja Vaidyanathan, who received the title Padmavibhushan Guru from the president of India in honor of her accomplishments.

Some of the dance students who will take part in the May 4 performance are, from left: Prisha Desai, Nisha Desai, Kavya Mehta, Arya Bishwal, Mahi Patel, and Aaradhya Das.

Dancers have been studying the art of Classical Indian Dance at Wilkes University for more than two decades, and instructor Sujata Nair-Mulloth is looking forward to the 25th anniversary performance, set for 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center.

She’s dedicating the recital to the memory of her own teacher, the late Saroja Vaidyanathan, who lost her battle with lymphoma within the past year, and with whom she shared a close bond.

When people seriously study the art of Classical Indian Dance, Nair-Mulloth said, the relationship between teacher and student is almost like that of a parent and child.

“It’s a kind of lineage,” she said, explaining the student looks at the teacher as representing the art form, and the teacher looks at the student as the continuation of that art form.

As her own students take part in the 25th anniversary presentation, you can expect elegance and grace, and Bharata Natyam dances that tell stories from Indian mythology and also incorporate stories from different cultures.

The word “Bharata” contains three syllables, Nair-Mulloth explained, with Bha short for “Bhava” or emotion, Ra short for “raga” or melody and Ta for “Tala” or rhythm.

The art form is physically and mentally demanding, Nair-Mulloth’s students have told a reporter, and there are certain ways to hold your arms and legs, hands and feet, torso and head and even your eyes.

The eyes help convey the emotions of the story, from compassion to wonder to peace to fear. To indicate tears, for example, the instructor said a dancer would touch the tip of her index finger to her thumb and bring her hand to her eye.

Nair-Mulloth, who is a Roster Artist with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, began her studies in New Delhi with Vaidyanathan and also had intensive training in the Kuchipudi style under Guru Jayarama Rao and in the Mohini Attam style under Guru Sahadevan. She recently had the honor of being given the title of Kalashree for her continued contributions to the arts.

The local instructor has given solo performances worldwide since 1979, including recitals at the Asian Games in 1982, at the Cultural Festival in Amsterdam, the International Cultural Festival in Pyong Yang, North Korea, the Arts Festival at the Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff, Wales, and at shows hosted by the President of India.

“It is a pleasure to have Sujata instruct at the Wilkes University Conservatory,” conservatory coordinator Lauren Gentilesco said. “Her artistic direction of Indian Classical Dance in the authentic Bharata Natyam tradition is a unique part of the Wilkes Conservatory class offerings. Sujata’s knowledge, expertise and instruction ability (are) a gift to our community.”

Nair-Mulloth has taught Bharata Natyam in New Delhi, India, and in Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom, and she is the founder of the Kala School of Indian Classical Dance, based in Clarks Summit. She also has spent several years working as a journalist and now teaches in the Communications, Arts and Humanities department at Keystone College and at Marywood University in Scranton.