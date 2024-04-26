First session scheduled for May 3

UNIVERSITY PARK — Invasive species pose a growing threat to ecosystems globally. In Pennsylvania, these invaders disrupt our natural environments and agricultural systems, highlighting the importance of understanding their impact.

To provide insights into the challenges posed by invasive species, Penn State Extension will host the “Pennsylvania Invasive Species” webinar series, which will take place monthly from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., with the first webinar scheduled for May 3.

This series is designed for landowners, natural resource professionals, land managers, vegetation management personnel, conservation volunteers and anyone interested in learning about invasive species.

Pennsylvania has identified more than 150 invasive plants, insects, pathogens and animals that significantly impact both the environment and agricultural production, resulting in annual economic losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

The series will cover:

— Invasive insects, nematodes, plants, mammals and more, on both land and aquatic environments.

— How to identify, report and manage invasive species.

— How private citizens and professionals can help to prevent the spread of invasive species.

— How to help with early detection and rapid response.

During the May 3 session, presenters will highlight some of the most problematic invasive species found in Pennsylvania, examine their methods of establishment and discuss effective strategies to mitigate their spread. Organizers noted that, by delving into the complexities of invasive species challenges, the goal is to empower communities and spotlight the ongoing efforts led by state agencies.

Future webinars in the series will address topics such as aquatic invasive species (June), invasive thrips pests in greenhouses (July), and iMapsInvasive, an online, GIS-based data management system used to assist community scientists and natural resource professionals working to protect natural resources from the threat of invasive species (August).

The series is being offered at no charge to participants, but registration is required to receive the link to access the webinars. Registrants also will receive access to the webinar recordings. Depending on the topics, some webinars will carry a nominal registration fee for attendees seeking Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture pesticide applicator recertification credits.

For more information or to register, visit the Penn State Extension website.