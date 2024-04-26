Annual event raises more than $10,000

Johnson College Carpentry & Cabinetmaking Technology program hosted its Annual Carpentry Auction at the College’s Scranton campus on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. The event raised over $10,000 to benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania in support of its mission to provide excellence in the assessment and treatment of child abuse and neglect.

More than 70 items created by Carpentry & Cabinetmaking Technology students were available for auction. There was a wide variety of woodwork including chess boards, tables, chests, benches, and more. Many of the items were made from re-purposed materials.

