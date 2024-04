🔊 Listen to this

Holy Trinity Orthodox Church and Holy Resurrections Orthodox Cathedral are celebrating Holy Week and Pasha 2024 at Holy Trinity Church on East Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Schedule as follows:

Palm Sunday April 28, Blessing of Palms & Divine Liturgy 9 a.m.

Holy Monday April 29, Bridegroom Matins 6:30 p.m.

Holy Tuesday April 30, Bridegroom Matins 6:30 p.m.

Holy Wednesday, May 1, Presanctified Liturgy 9 a.m.

Holy Unction 6:30 p.m.

Holy Thursday May 2, Vesperal Divine Liturgy 9 a.m.

12 Passion Gospels 6:30 p.m.

Holy Friday May 3, Vespers 3 p.m.

Lamentations 6:30 p.m.

Holy Saturday May 4, Vesperal Divine Liturgy 9 a.m.

Beginning Saturday Night May 4, Nocturne 9:30 p.m.

Paschal Matins W/Procession 10 p.m.

Paschal Divine Liturgy, 11 p.m.

Basket Blessing & Agape Meal, 12:30 a.m.

Sunday May 5, Agape Vespers w/Procession at 11 a.m. followed by Blessing of Baskets.