🔊 Listen to this

We’re witnessing a remarkable time for Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Recently we saw 3,500 high school students march through JA Inspire, an interactive two-day career exploration at Mohegan Sun Pennsylvania. It encouraged students to think about career paths, possible professions and their futures.

I was so happy to partake in the first day and greet the droves of students as they arrived along with their teachers. I serve as vice-chair of the JA Board of Directors.

Students from all over Luzerne, Lackawanna and Wyoming countries attended.

While some weren’t sure what to expect, many remembered the interactive opportunities from last year. And there was no shortage of those experiences thanks to inspiring influencers on hand, breakout rooms, games and activities the students were able to take advantage of.

Thanks to the generosity of Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services & DiscoverNEPA, along with other fabulous sponsors, JA Inspire was able to happen.

There are other programs throughout the year that require funding, too, and awareness is key in order to keep the momentum going.

That’s why Rock to Inspire, a concert with Teddy Young & The Rugged Individuals (Teddy Young, Bill Sordoni and Scott Henry) will take place Friday, May 10, at The River Street Jazz Café in Plains Township.

The event benefits Junior Achievement and will allow us to keep the momentum going, fresh off the success of JA Inspire. Funding will be used for programming like upcoming YES! Days – interactive, hands-on programming introducing tweens and teens to the trades, manufacturing, career clusters, and interview skills.

Teddy Young is a local blues legend. He and his friends are excited to perform for a good cause starting at 6 p.m. that night (full band starts at 7 p.m.).

If you’re like me and love a nice, early concert (show ends at 10 p.m.), then this is a show for you.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. The link to get tickets is: holdmyticket.com/event/424095. You can also find more information on JA’s social media pages (search Junior Achievement of NEPA on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn).

We’re excited about the music, but even more excited about pairing JA with a night of artistry and creativity.

It’s for a good cause, but it’s also a way for JA supporters to gather, hear what’s coming up next and keep that momentum going for the students we serve.

I hope to see you Friday, May 10, at The River Street Jazz Café.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].